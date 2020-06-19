Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.42% of Ameris Bancorp worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 746.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 89,923 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

