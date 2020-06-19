Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amedisys worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total transaction of $4,108,974.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,146 shares of company stock worth $6,536,673. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.53.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $218.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

