Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,679.43 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,323.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,443.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,072.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

