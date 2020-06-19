Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107,700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $451,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,679.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.75 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,722.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,443.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,072.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rowe raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

