Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.54% from the stock’s current price.

ALPN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.31. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

