Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,231.36

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,231.36 ($28.40) and last traded at GBX 2,201.86 ($28.02), with a volume of 6118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,175 ($27.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,039.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,783.78.

About Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.