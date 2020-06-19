Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.26.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 203,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

