AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.66. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

