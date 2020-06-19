Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €6.70 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €6.70 ($7.53) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.75 ($5.34) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.87 ($6.60).

EPA AF opened at €4.57 ($5.13) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.97.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

