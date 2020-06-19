AgraFlora Organics International (CNSX:AGRA) Trading 8.3% Higher

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CNSX:AGRA) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 4,495,586 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

About AgraFlora Organics International (CNSX:AGRA)

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.