Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX) Stock Price Down 31.9%

Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX)’s stock price dropped 31.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,140.85.

About Agentix (NASDAQ:AGTX)

Agentix Corp., a development stage company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells composite products in the United States. It offers sucker rods, fracking plugs, casings, and other products for use in solar/wind hybrid power systems, oil and gas industry pumping, and civil engineering and infrastructure products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Agentix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agentix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.