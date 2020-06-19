Afterpay Touch Group (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Up 1.3%

Afterpay Touch Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s share price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.50, approximately 4,063 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Afterpay Touch Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

Afterpay Touch Group Limited operates as a payments company in Australia. The company offers a customer centric, omni channel retail service that facilitates commerce between retail merchants and their end-customers through a platform, which allows retail merchants to offer customers the ability to buy products on a ‘buy now, receive now, pay later' basis.

