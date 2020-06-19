AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $18.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.66. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AES shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 246,740 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $5,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,010,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

