Aeris Environmental (ASX:AEI) Shares Down 1.5%

Aeris Environmental Ltd (ASX:AEI) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.64 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.47), 590,377 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.67 ($0.48).

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 million and a PE ratio of -50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.48.

In other Aeris Environmental news, insider Michael Ford acquired 75,000 shares of Aeris Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$46,650.00 ($33,085.11).

Aeris Environmental Ltd researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary technologies in Australia and internationally. The company offers HVAC/R hygiene and remediation technology; and energy efficiency services, as well as distributes the AerisGuard range of products. Its product includes AerisGuard, an anti-microbial multi-enzyme technology that cleans and removes contamination from coils, surfaces, and ductwork; protects from recontamination; controls and prevents mould, fungi, and bacteria; and cleans and removes biofilm and contaminants from water sources.

