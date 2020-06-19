Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.70 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.70 price objective on Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CVE:ADZN opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58. Adventus Zinc has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.16.
Adventus Zinc Company Profile
