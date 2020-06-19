Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$1.70 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$1.70 price objective on Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE:ADZN opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58. Adventus Zinc has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.16.

Adventus Zinc Company Profile

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

