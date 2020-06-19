Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,911,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock worth $25,495,320 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

