Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Trading Up 0.9%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

