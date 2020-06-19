Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), approximately 5,943,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.41. The stock has a market cap of $593.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.17.

About Accent Group (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

