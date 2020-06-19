ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Raised to Buy at CL King

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABM. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,084. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

