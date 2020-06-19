ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Raised to Buy at CL King

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABM. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.
Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,084. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03.
In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
