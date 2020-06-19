ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 223.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
ABM stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 1.26.
ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.
In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
