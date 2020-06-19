ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 223.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

ABM stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

