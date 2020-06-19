A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655,058 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

