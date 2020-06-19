A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 168,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.