606,304 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 606,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $24,616,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Bank of Nova Scotia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 73,812 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 799.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 231,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,905,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,667,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

