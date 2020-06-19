3,640 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,438.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,396.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,347.36. The firm has a market cap of $978.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.