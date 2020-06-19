23,672 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,385,000 after buying an additional 4,061,148 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $77,549,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $132,775,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.14.

In other news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $394,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 816,417 shares of company stock valued at $149,849,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.00 and a beta of -1.56. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $243.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

