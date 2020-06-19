222,998 Shares in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $241,920.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,690.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 495,426 shares of company stock worth $12,347,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.89 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

