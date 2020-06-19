20,046 Shares in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in SLM by 1,828.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 5,099.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

