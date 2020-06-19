168,769 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,053,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,279,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,860,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Element Solutions by 125.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,593,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,628,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,457,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after acquiring an additional 484,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

