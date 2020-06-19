1,641 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EHTH opened at $108.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.65.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,147. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

