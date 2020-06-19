14,524 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 20,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

