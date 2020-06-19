1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Benchmark

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-Flowers.Com
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
