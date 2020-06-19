1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Benchmark

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $26.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

