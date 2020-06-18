Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $49.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.65.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $7.55 on Thursday, reaching $113.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,113. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,867 shares of company stock worth $33,337,550 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Zscaler by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zscaler by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

