Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $239.59 and last traded at $241.60, 7,384,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 13,004,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.71 and a beta of -1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $8,013,837.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,013,837.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,417 shares of company stock worth $149,849,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

