Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.08. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (ZOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.