Zacks: Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $58.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 34 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $6.05 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

