Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to “Buy”

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

