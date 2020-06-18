Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Sell

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE SRI opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.59. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 417.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 77,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1,019.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 16.5% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 498,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

