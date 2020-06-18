Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Hold

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

