Zacks Investment Research Downgrades QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Hold

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QUIK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

QuickLogic stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 92.44% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuickLogic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 480,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

