Zacks Investment Research Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.50. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 253,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,338.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 615,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $3,081,796.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 14,898.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

