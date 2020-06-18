Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Sell

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

HBMD stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, CFO Robert L. Carpenter, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 262,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

