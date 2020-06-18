Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Hold

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $189.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 330,441 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,031,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,584 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

