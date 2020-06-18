Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Sell

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.53. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 408.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.