Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Meritor posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays boosted their target price on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,168,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 41.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at $7,596,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $14,459,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,435,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

