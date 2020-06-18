Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 44 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.75). COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 404.33% and a negative return on equity of 334.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

