Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Power.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AT shares. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of AT opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,210.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice purchased 17,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 116,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,356,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

