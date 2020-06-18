Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News headlines about Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Z-Trim earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FBER stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Z-Trim has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Get Z-Trim alerts:

Z-Trim Company Profile

Agritech Worldwide, Inc does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc in April 2016.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Trim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Trim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.