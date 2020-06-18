Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

News headlines about Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Z-Trim earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of FBER stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Z-Trim has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Z-Trim Company Profile
See Also: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Z-Trim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Trim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.