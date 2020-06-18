YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Price Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $124.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. YY traded as high as $81.14 and last traded at $81.24, 72,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,249,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.91.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YY from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in YY in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YY by 3,983.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in YY by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in YY by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in YY by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 44,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.18.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that YY Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

