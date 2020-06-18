Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 2.8%

Youdao (NYSE:DAO)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $30.85, approximately 17,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 353,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAO shares. Nomura upgraded shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.97.

Get Youdao alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 408.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 250.9% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.