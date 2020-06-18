Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23, 68,257 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 493,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.46% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

